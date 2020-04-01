46.7 F
Bellingham
Saturday, April 4, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      'Roughly 10' may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students This article was amended on April...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential’?

      0
      State offers new reporting options for employees concerned for their safety In this April 2019 file photo,...
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      From groceries to restaurant food, drivers are experiencing a boom in business In this October 2019 file...
      Arts & Music

      ‘Speak’ author offers ‘Shout’

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix, scrolling...
      Arts & Music

      Battling it out until the end

      2
      Local band Hockey Teeth takes home a victorious win in battle of the bands contest
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      'Roughly 10' may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students This article was amended on April...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm By Melanie Bell
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      Administration

      First WWU Student tests positive

      0
      Concerned students ask university to be more transparent about testing and data By Izzie Lund
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential’?

      0
      State offers new reporting options for employees concerned for their safety In this April 2019 file photo,...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm By Melanie Bell
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      From groceries to restaurant food, drivers are experiencing a boom in business In this October 2019 file...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19.

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Club figure skating and hockey teams fundraise through fun night of competition Victoria Dinh performs the...
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men’s basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Leif Anderson converts clutch four-point play to give Vikings first championship since 2017 Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelWashington State
      Administration

      Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

      0
      'Roughly 10' may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students This article was amended on April...
      Business & Economy

      Who, exactly, is ‘essential’?

      0
      State offers new reporting options for employees concerned for their safety In this April 2019 file photo,...
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Club figure skating and hockey teams fundraise through fun night of competition Victoria Dinh performs the...
  • Opinion
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you can zoom by...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
  • Archives
  • About
MoreBusiness & EconomyCity & CountyNewsTop Stories

Who, exactly, is ‘essential’?

159
0

State offers new reporting options for employees concerned for their safety

In this April 2019 file photo, Emily Gish, 20, torches a creme brulee to carmelize the top layer at a local bakery. This week, Gov. Inslee released new guidelines for employees who are concerned about working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. // Photo by Hailey Hoffman

By Emily Feek

     Non-essential Washington businesses have been closed to the public since March 25, but some non-essential employees are still reporting to work. 

     Reporting to work at a non-essential business is not necessarily a violation of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” mandate. Under the mandate, “performance of basic minimum operations” for a non-essential business is still permitted. 

     Employees who can perform their work duties from home are encouraged to do so, according to Gov. Inslee’s March 23 address. However, it is up to businesses to determine what “basic minimum operations” means, and whether work can be done remotely. 

     If employees feel their work is not essential or their employer is posing a threat to their safety by requiring employees to report to work at a non-essential business, there are options for reporting the violation. 

     On Monday, March 30, Gov. Inslee provided new guidance on law enforcement for the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. The update included an online form accessible through the Washington Governor’s website for reporting violations. 

     The violations that can be reported include businesses remaining open, essential businesses violating social distancing guidelines or businesses performing non-essential functions. 

     While the form is the latest update in reporting options, other ideas are circulating. Organizations such as the Department of Labor and Industry, the Washington State Labor Council and the Washington State Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) may seem like reasonable points of contact for violations. 

     However, these groups do not have the authority to enforce the mandate. The Department of Labor and Industry specifically cannot enforce anything, said Employment Standards customer service specialist Laura Thorne. 

     “The ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ order was made pursuant to the Governor’s emergency powers and not within Employment Standards’ scope of authority to enforce,” Thorne said in an email. 

     Thorne said to contact local law enforcement through the non-emergency line to report violations. 

     The Washington State Labor Council is also not an enforcement agency for the mandate, Communications Director David Groves said in an email. 

     “That said, the governor’s office has also set up an Essential Business Inquiries form where you can seek clarification on whether a business should even be open at this time,” Groves said. 

     More information on what businesses are considered essential is available in the “WA Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” document released alongside the mandate. 

     PERC doesn’t have authority to enforce the mandate either, but Executive Director Mike Sellars clarified the agency also only deals with state employees. 

     “We administer labor relations laws for public sector employees in Washington,” Sellars said. “So it would only come to us if someone had filed a [Unfair Labor Practices]…If it were a private company, we would have no jurisdiction whatsoever over the question.”

     While there are a number of labor-oriented state agencies, local law enforcement is responsible for enforcing Gov. Inslee’s mandate. Anyone looking to report a business violation should use the online form provided by the Governor’s Office. 

Follow The Western Front on Facebook and Twitter for ongoing updates.

If you’re interested in contributing to the Front’s reporting during this crisis, you are invited to participate in our open newsroom project, where experienced reporters and editors will work alongside the community to gather and verify information that leads Whatcom County toward shared solutions. To participate, please fill out this form.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,923FansLike
1,203FollowersFollow
5,480FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

Administration0

Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

'Roughly 10' may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students This...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

Dog processional honors the life of Western economics professor

Human and furry friends of Mary Ann Hendryson, a Western economics professor who died last spring, gathered for a...
Read more

Latest News

Administration0

Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

'Roughly 10' may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students This...
Read more
Business & Economy

Who, exactly, is ‘essential’?

0
State offers new reporting options for employees concerned for their safety In this April 2019 file photo,...
Read more
Campus

Do you know this person?

0
Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm By Melanie Bell
Read more
Opinion

Pandemic waste production

0
Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado. By...
Read more
Business & Economy

How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

0
A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

Administration 0
'Roughly 10' may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students This article was amended on April...
Read more

Do you know this person?

Campus 0
Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm By Melanie Bell
Read more

How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

Business & Economy 0
A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more

Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

Administration 0
SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,923FansLike
1,203FollowersFollow
5,480FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
scattered clouds
46.7 ° F
50 °
43 °
52 %
2.2mph
40 %
Sat
51 °
Sun
51 °
Mon
52 °
Tue
52 °
Wed
55 °

Random picks

Associated Students

AS Recall Election Code limits social media election campaigning

2
By Claudia Cooper The Associated Students Board of Directors passed a motion prohibiting AS board members from using their personal social media accounts to campaign for the upcoming recall election at their weekly board meeting on Friday, Jan. 25. The recall election will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 1 and end at 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4. The AS...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front