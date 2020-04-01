46.7 F
CampusAdministrationMoreHousing & DevelopmentNews

Western lays off all RAs and apartment advisers

‘Roughly 10’ may remain to work with dwindling ranks of on-campus students

This article was amended on April 1, 2020, to reflect a change of language. Washington’s Employment Security Department (along with several of our Facebook followers) makes a distinction between employees who have been laid off (and who will not be replaced) and employees who have been fired (and will be replaced). This article will be updated as more information comes in.

By Nate Sanford

In a virtual meeting on April 1, Residence Life laid off roughly 80 resident advisers and apartment advisers, according to several RAs who attended the meeting. 

During the meeting, the student employees were told that a number of on-campus students have chosen to move out of university housing for spring quarter, leaving Western unable to pay all of their RAs and AAs. 

One RA who attended the meeting said a majority of her residents have already moved out of the dorms. “So we kinda assumed they would be laying off some RAs or asking for volunteers to resign or something. But I didn’t know they were going to lay off all of them,” she said.

Western is planning to hire a small staff of roughly 10 RAs to work with the students who choose to remain on campus. 

An RA who attended the meeting said they were not given very many details about when they need to move out. The official last day of work for all resident and academic advisors will be April 5.  

RAs concerned about housing, financial or food insecurity were given resources and directed to talk with supervisors about their concerns. 

“Getting fired during a pandemic definitely sucks, but I don’t really blame the professional staff because they are working within the strict constraints of being a state school and working with state directors and resources,”  an RA, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Residence Life has not yet released a plan for how operations will run in the spring and summer quarters, or how residents may be affected. The Western Front will update this story as it develops.

Follow The Western Front on Facebook and Twitter for ongoing updates.

If you’re interested in contributing to the Front’s reporting during this crisis, you are invited to participate in our open newsroom project, where experienced reporters and editors will work alongside the community to gather and verify information that leads Whatcom County toward shared solutions. To participate, please fill out this form.

