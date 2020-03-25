Do you know this person?

Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm

By Melanie Bell

In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the body found in a wooded area next to The Outback Farm, near Buchanan Towers North.

Police were unable to find any identification on the man when his body was found, and his fingerprints have not come up in any police database. The Whatcom County Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death was suicide.

This call comes nearly three weeks after the body was found by a Western student. Western students received the first notification about the body on March 5.

At 12 p.m. on March 25, Western sent out a campus advisory email with a sketch of the man, who is said to be a white male in his 20s, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds.

“If you have any information, please call the Western Washington University Police at 360-650-3565, reference case #20-0148.”