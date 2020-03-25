40.1 F
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      City & County

      City adds ‘Hearing loop’ to council chambers

      0
      The new, $35K technology will make meetings accessible to the hearing impaired Renovations to the City Council...
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      From groceries to restaurant food, drivers are experiencing a boom in business In this October 2019 file...
      Arts & Music

      ‘Speak’ author offers ‘Shout’

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix, scrolling...
      Arts & Music

      Battling it out until the end

      2
      Local band Hockey Teeth takes home a victorious win in battle of the bands contest
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm By Melanie Bell
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      Administration

      First WWU Student tests positive

      0
      Concerned students ask university to be more transparent about testing and data By Izzie Lund
      Campus

      Travel decisions in the time of COVID-19

      0
      Travelers are struggling to make smart choices. Here's some help. Few travelers lingered at Bellingham International Airport...
      Campus

      Do you know this person?

      0
      Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm By Melanie Bell
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      From groceries to restaurant food, drivers are experiencing a boom in business In this October 2019 file...
      City & County

      City adds ‘Hearing loop’ to council chambers

      0
      The new, $35K technology will make meetings accessible to the hearing impaired Renovations to the City Council...
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19.

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Club figure skating and hockey teams fundraise through fun night of competition Victoria Dinh performs the...
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men’s basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Leif Anderson converts clutch four-point play to give Vikings first championship since 2017 Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis...
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Club figure skating and hockey teams fundraise through fun night of competition Victoria Dinh performs the...
      Health & Wellness

      “Wash your hands. Someone else’s life may depend on it”

      0
      My fellow WWU students, “At least one student is going to come back with Coronavirus,” my...
      City & County

      Seattle LGBTQ+ teacher resignations spark backlash

      2
      By Nate Sanford Paul Danforth, a former Western student, was reportedly forced to resign from his job at Kennedy...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you can zoom by...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
CampusCity & County

Do you know this person?

256
0

Police seek identity of man who died at Outback Farm

By Melanie Bell

In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the body found in a wooded area next to The Outback Farm, near Buchanan Towers North. 

Police were unable to find any identification on the man when his body was found, and his fingerprints have not come up in any police database. The Whatcom County Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death was suicide.

This call comes nearly three weeks after the body was found by a Western student. Western students received the first notification about the body on March 5. 

At 12 p.m. on March 25, Western sent out a campus advisory email with a sketch of the man, who is said to be a white male in his 20s, 6 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds. 

“If you have any information, please call the Western Washington University Police at 360-650-3565, reference case #20-0148.”

