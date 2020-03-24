40.2 F
      News

      Pandemic waste production

      0
      Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado.
      Business & Economy

      How local businesses are adjusting to closures caused by COVID-19

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      From groceries to restaurant food, drivers are experiencing a boom in business In this October 2019 file...
      Arts & Music

      ‘Speak’ author offers ‘Shout’

      0
      Laurie Halse Anderson's book tour has been canceled, but her autobiographical poems are a new entry in 'resilience literature' for young...
      Arts & Music

      Suddenly you have time to read?

      0
      Books illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Emma Bjornsrud We fill our time binge-watching Netflix, scrolling...
      Arts & Music

      Battling it out until the end

      2
      Local band Hockey Teeth takes home a victorious win in battle of the bands contest
      Administration

      Western suspends in-person classes for duration of spring quarter ﻿

      0
      SARS-CoV-2: The virus behind the behind the COVID-19 disease. // Illustration by Katie Linton, adapted from CDC public domain illustration
      Administration

      First WWU Student tests positive

      0
      Concerned students ask university to be more transparent about testing and data By Izzie Lund
      Campus

      Travel decisions in the time of COVID-19

      0
      Travelers are struggling to make smart choices. Here's some help. Few travelers lingered at Bellingham International Airport...
      Administration

      WWU prepares quarantine dorm spaces

      1
      An email sent to residents Friday, March 13 says that Stack One, a semi-detached tower of suites, was chosen because it has easy access to the outside and that they hoped to have current residents out by the second week of spring quarter.
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      City & County

      As COVID creeps in, delivery services bustle

      0
      From groceries to restaurant food, drivers are experiencing a boom in business In this October 2019 file...
      City & County

      City adds ‘Hearing loop’ to council chambers

      0
      The new, $35K technology will make meetings accessible to the hearing impaired Renovations to the City Council...
      City & County

      Can you get tested in Whatcom County? Maybe.

      0
      Tests are still scarce, but available at local clinics and WWU's Student Health Center By Jordan Kiel
      News

      No basketball regionals. Thanks, COVID-19.

      0
      Redshirt sophomore Erwin Weary, Jr. puts shots up in an empty Carver Gymnasium. Western’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will end...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Club figure skating and hockey teams fundraise through fun night of competition Victoria Dinh performs the...
      Sports

      Women’s b-ball fail to clinch GNAC title

      0
      Sophomore forward Katrin Gimmaka shields the ball from two University of Alaska Anchorage defenders on Saturday, March 7. // Photo courtesy...
      News

      Men’s basketball GNAC champs

      0
      Leif Anderson converts clutch four-point play to give Vikings first championship since 2017 Freshman guard D'Angelo Minnis...
      City & County

      ‘Virus is widespread in our area’

      0
      Health Dept., WWU: 'Assume all public areas have had exposure' On Tuesday, the Whatcom County Health Department...
      Club Sports

      Western ice teams warm fans’ hearts

      0
      Club figure skating and hockey teams fundraise through fun night of competition Victoria Dinh performs the...
      Health & Wellness

      “Wash your hands. Someone else’s life may depend on it”

      0
      My fellow WWU students, “At least one student is going to come back with Coronavirus,” my...
      City & County

      Seattle LGBTQ+ teacher resignations spark backlash

      2
      By Nate Sanford Paul Danforth, a former Western student, was reportedly forced to resign from his job at Kennedy...
      Arts & Music

      Listen to the art of guzheng, performed by Haiqiong Deng

      0
      By Thomas Hughes The distinct resonance of 21 plucked nylon strings will fill Western’s Concert Hall...
      Digital Media

      Veni Vidi Ascendi 2020 gets off the ground Feb. 1 at Western

      0
      Update: Check out our coverage of the event here. By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you...
      City & County

      Music Events in Bellingham Jan. 18-19

      0
      By Thomas Hughes You can drag the map and you can zoom by...
      Arts & Music

      Western Student Builds Ceramic Career at Local Businesses

      0
      Gabe Virgen sits in the studio and inspects mugs that didn't make the final cut in a recent batch on Sept. 8. // Photo...
News

Pandemic waste production

How much of the waste produced because of COVID-19 is really necessary?

294
0
Ariel Maldonado, owner of Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, spending time in nature. // Photo courtesy of Ariel Maldonado.

By Emma Bjornsrud

As we face a pandemic that is life or death for many people, it is critical that we do whatever we can to keep ourselves, our loved ones and the public as safe and healthy as possible.

But as we take a closer look at everything that is coming about as a result, there are some unnecessary byproducts of the coronavirus panic. 

Just how much has our waste production increased? Waste created because of sanitation and health concerns is necessary, but do we really need to buy so many disposable 10 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer?

Waste cannot be eradicated, but it can definitely be better managed.

Downtown Bellingham’s zero waste cafe, ANMLY, is not allowing customers to bring in their own mugs or containers for refills or food to go.

“Our ethos and, to some extent, business model, is based around reusable containers,” Emile Diffley, ANMLY’s owner, said over the phone. “Unfortunately, we have seen it to be the smarter move and the more responsible move to shift away from that temporarily.”

The cafe’s new single-use containers and cups for take-out are compostable, Diffley said. If customers can’t compost them, ANMLY will.

In the weeks leading up to the closure of Western’s campus, coffee shops and markets had stopped allowing refills of personal coffee mugs as well, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But this particular rule change may have had additional benefits.

“As a disabled person, I find it really interesting that a lot of places on campus have been really pushing for reusable cups and reusable straws,” Kestrel Alshaine, a second-year Western student, said over the phone. “Reusable straws are really difficult for disabled people to get and use; a lot of times, plastic straws are easier.”

The temporary ban on reusable coffee mugs may produce more waste, but it is important to support members of the community who need more options. There are always going to be circumstances where disposable items are the best choice. Now more than ever, we need to keep that in mind.

“Give yourself a pass these next couple of weeks,” Ariel Maldonado, owner of the Instagram account @gogreensavegreen, said. “I think that the environment is really important, obviously. But I also understand that these are not normal times. It feels a little bit unreasonable of me to request that people keep a zero-waste lifestyle at the forefront when I don’t know what their health situation is and I don’t know what their financial situation is.”

Certainly, we need to be prioritizing public health. Every decision needs to take safety into consideration, but it is also important that we weigh the environmental cost of the choices we make. If we can, we should strive to keep humans and the planet healthy.

Elizabeth Teo, owner of the Instagram account @zerowastecutie, recommended taking small steps to be more environmentally conscious when possible.

“If you have more time now, try making things at home, like cooking your meals, learning new recipes and trying to prevent food waste by looking at what’s in your fridge.” Elizabeth Teo said over the phone.

Diffley said he is also being mindful of the food waste resulting from restaurant closures around town. In addition to limiting the number of items on the menu, Diffley said ANMLY is only prepping what they know will be sold and is sourcing foods that have longer shelf lives.

Maldonado suggested simple actions such as turning off the water when washing your hands and buying bar soap instead of liquid soap to reduce water usage and plastic waste. Reusable household items can also come in handy during times of emergency, she said.

“My sister just had a baby and she had just bought cloth diapers,” Maldonado said. “So she wasn’t necessarily panicking as much as parents that didn’t have that beforehand.”

The environment is probably at the back of most people’s minds right now, but that is all it takes: a little more consciousness, a little less consumption and a whole lot of humans working together.

Follow The Western Front on Facebook and Twitter for ongoing updates.

If you’re interested in contributing to the Front’s reporting during this crisis, you are invited to participate in our open newsroom project, where experienced reporters and editors will work alongside the community to gather and verify information that leads Whatcom County toward shared solutions. To participate, please fill out this form.

